Specialty camper van stolen in Kelowna over holidays

Photo: Contributed Nicole Olafson and her husband pose with their Mitsubishi Delica camper van on their wedding day.

A Kelowna woman is asking for the public’s help after her unique camper van was stolen sometime over the holiday season.

Nicole Olafson says she returned home to Kelowna on Jan. 1 after visiting family in Langley, only to discover her van was gone.

“I certainly was not expecting to start my year off like this,” Olafson said.

Olafson explains she parks the van on the street because it does not fit in her condo’s underground parking. The vehicle was last seen on Manhattan Drive, near the Telus Park building at 1090 Manhattan Dr.

She last saw the van when she parked it on Dec. 20 around 8 p.m. When she checked on it again on Jan. 1 at about 8 p.m., it was gone.

Since discovering the van missing, Olafson says she has taken every step she can think of.

“I’ve literally done everything,” she said.

“I’ve called every tow truck company. I’ve went to every tow lot to, like, look for myself… called the police to get a police file number, called ICBC to get a claim number, kind of just going through all the steps basically.”

Bylaw services confirmed the van was not towed, and ICBC has opened a stolen vehicle claim.

She is also waiting to see if nearby security cameras captured anything.

The stolen vehicle is a grey Mitsubishi Delica, a Japanese import with right-hand drive that has been converted into a camper van. It has grey curtains and bedding, numerous window stickers, and a large sticker on the back reading “THE GREMLIN.” The B.C. licence plate is KL0 64C.

Olafson says the van has deep personal meaning for her and her husband.

“We just hit the five-year mark in October,” she said.

“The van is really special to us, because… we got the van when we first started dating, and we converted it into a camper van. And it’s our little getaway van.”

It is also their only vehicle.

Despite the shock, Olafson says she is trying to stay positive.

Anyone who sees the van is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 26-188.

“This van means a lot to us and has given us so many amazing memories,” she said.