Kelowna News
Cooper Road closed off at Harvey Avenue due to multiple-vehicle crash
Multi-car crash snarls traffic
Photo: Amanda Bishop
Cooper Road at Harvey Avenue is cut off due to a vehicle crash on Friday night
Reports of a two car crash early Friday evening has stopped traffic from flowing through a Kelowna intersection.
Cooper Road has been closed off at Harvey Avenue due to the multiple-vehicle crash. Highway traffic is getting through.
Emergency vehicles are on scene.
Further details on the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Drug charges for DykstraBusiness - 6:10 pm
- Ushering in 2026Kamloops - 6:00 pm
- Multi-car crash snarls trafficKelowna - 5:38 pm
- Rockets get a defensemanWHL - 4:47 pm
- Stranger Things star appearsVancouver - 4:32 pm
Real Estate
141-3400 Wilson Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Puddlepop Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net