Cooper Road closed off at Harvey Avenue due to multiple-vehicle crash

Multi-car crash snarls traffic

Casey Richardson - Jan 2, 2026 / 5:38 pm | Story: 592163

Reports of a two car crash early Friday evening has stopped traffic from flowing through a Kelowna intersection.

Cooper Road has been closed off at Harvey Avenue due to the multiple-vehicle crash. Highway traffic is getting through.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Further details on the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time.

