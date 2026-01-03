Kelowna News

Cooper Road closed off at Harvey Avenue due to multiple-vehicle crash

Multi-car crash snarls traffic

Photo: Amanda Bishop Cooper Road at Harvey Avenue is cut off due to a vehicle crash on Friday night

Reports of a two car crash early Friday evening has stopped traffic from flowing through a Kelowna intersection.

Cooper Road has been closed off at Harvey Avenue due to the multiple-vehicle crash. Highway traffic is getting through.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Further details on the crash and any injuries are unknown at this time.