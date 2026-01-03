Kelowna News

Campaign of defamation causing 'irreparable' harm to Kelowna family

'Irreparable' harm to family

A Kelowna family has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars trying to stop a torrent of defamatory blog posts against them.

Last month, a BC Supreme Court judge ruled that Daryl Grant MacAskill, who operates the 'Gangsterism Out' blog, had defamed the Sandher family.

The orchardist family has been the subject of wild and baseless accusations of terrorism, drug and human trafficking and murder on MacAskill’s website.

“It makes it hard to go out,” said Prabhtaj Sander, in an interview with Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh on her podcast Chai and Chat.

“When you walk into a room and meet someone that you have not seen in awhile, you always have it in the back of your head that this person has probably read this content online and might have these questions.”

“I always feel the need to address it before it even comes up, to be honest,” he said. “Five minutes into every conversation.”

The Gangsterism Out blog is hosted by WordPress in the United States, out of the reach of Canadian courts. An arrest warrant has been issued for MacAskill for repeatedly breaking a court injunction preventing him from writing false statements about the Sandhers.

“Although there is a warrant out for his arrest, it seems like nothing can be done, we are helpless at this point,” said Sandher.

Sandher said his family do not understand why they have been targeted with such vitriol for the past two years.

“The only conclusion I can come up with is that we don't look like the stereotypical farmers supposed to look,” he said, noting that MacAskill—who does not live in Kelowna—appears to be making wild accusations because of his family’s success.

“It seems to me that he wants to be paid,” he said.

BC Supreme Court Justice John Gibb-Carsley came to the same conclusion in a ruling last month, finding that MacAskill’s blog does not appear to be seeking the truth, but “instead to extort money from the plaintiffs.”

Sandher said there also appears to be a racial aspect at play.

“I hate to pull the racial card, but the emails that I received from this individual on a daily basis do suggest that he doesn’t like my kind.”

He said the family will not pay to have the bogus articles about them removed

“What stops him from continuing to do what he’s doing anyways. What stops him from going to the next person and looking for another easy payday?”

“There needs to be laws out there to protect Canadian citizens from having this happen to them,” he continued.

Nathan Wells, a lawyer working with the Sandher family on the file, said there is “irreparable harm” being caused by the posts, something Prabhtaj agrees with.

“My family has put in years and years of hard work and to have their reputation tarnished just like that is absolutely heartbreaking.”