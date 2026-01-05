Kelowna News

Kelowna gyms see surge in new members as new year’s resolutions kick in

New year, new gym rush

Madison Reeve

Gyms are reporting a surge in members as people try to stick to their New Year’s fitness resolutions.

Staff at Anytime Fitness on Bernard Avenue Kelowna, say the first weeks of January are typically the busiest.

“We have been busy… people have been coming in, getting back into it. And of course, all of our consistent members have been continually coming in,” said Paula Nowakowski, manager at Anytime Fitness.

“End of December, beginning of January… sometimes it does taper off in February, but keeping it consistent is the way to go,” she added.

Nowakowski encourages people to start small and focus on consistency rather than ambitious year-long goals.

“For someone who is new, start off with something smaller, keep it in six-week increments, and make it a routine. Once February starts, it becomes a habit, and that’s when you start seeing real changes,” she said.

She also recommends combining cardio, strength training, and proper nutrition.

“Getting your steps in is a nice, easy way to do cardio. Combine that with good nutrition and lifting weights, especially as you get older—it has a huge impact on your body,” Nowakowski said.

At Sweat Studios, 529 Lawrence Avenue, owner Kristian Matis echoed the advice, emphasizing enjoyment and realistic goals.

“I recommend finding something you enjoy that also meets your fitness or movement goals. Small changes, like putting your running shoes out the night before or working out close to home, make it easier to stick with it,” Matis said.

Sweat Studios offers a variety of group classes and also provides child minding for parents with children.

Both gyms say the key to keeping New Year’s resolutions is building routine, enjoying the workouts, and focusing on small, achievable goals.