It was a mild and wet December in the Thompson-Okanagan

Photo: Andrew Porteus s December temperatures were well above average across the Southern Interior

December delivered unusually warm conditions across the Thompson Okanagan, with many communities recording temperatures far above normal.

Kelowna had its fifth-warmest December, with a mean temperature of 2.1°C, 3.3°C above normal.

December was the fourth-warmest on record for Kamloops, with a mean temperature of 2.9°C, 3.3°C above normal.

“Definitely wetter than normal in Kamloops, 50 millimeters of precipitation compared to the normal of 26 millimeters. So almost double precipitation,” meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said

It was the third-warmest December for Vernon, at 0.8°C, 3.8°C above normal.

For Penticton, December ranked as the seventh-warmest on record, with a mean temperature of 1.4°C, 3.4°C above normal.

Early January looks normal, but colder, drier weather may appear mid-month.

“The outlook doesn't show a lot of certainty for January. We might expect cold and dry weather from kind of the 12th to the 18th period, and then for the latter part of the month, there's not any strong anomalies being picked up,” Sekhon said.