Fortune Creek closes downtown Kelowna store after less than two years
High operating costs and declining foot traffic have led to the closure of Fortune Creek’s downtown Kelowna location at 231 Bernard Avenue, less than two years after it opened in May 2024.
“We made the decision to close our downtown Kelowna location after reviewing long-term operating costs and declining local foot traffic. This was a decision specific to the Bernard Ave location and does not affect our other locations,” the Fortune Creek team told Castanet.
The specialty food retailer, known for its house-made sausage, confirmed the closure occurred in late fall 2025, citing a shift in focus to streamline operations and concentrate on other locations.
Fortune Creek’s flagship store and production centre at 2030 Matrix Crescent near Kelowna International Airport remains open. The company also operates storefronts in Prince George and Medicine Hat.
The 231 Bernard Avenue space is currently listed for lease, but no new tenant has been confirmed yet.
This isn’t the first downtown business to close quickly.
In May 2024, Black Sheep Coffee Bar at 371 Bernard Avenue shut down after less than a year. Owners Allan and Angela Paterson said financial struggles led to the closure.
