'It's the retail apocalypse': Kelowna retailers worry for future amid constant break-ins

Photo: Contributed Todd Daniels Bernard Avenue business was hit by a thief Thursday night.

A seemingly never-ending series of vandalism and break-ins is raising alarm among downtown Kelowna business owners, who say crime is escalating and threatening the viability of the city’s core retail district.

Several downtown businesses have been targeted in recent days, including Lululemon, which was reportedly broken into earlier this week. Todd Daniels of Gallery Streetwear said his store was hit Thursday, with display windows shattered so thieves could reach through the metal gates and steal whatever they can reach. Given that this is the latest in a long line of issues, he’s frustrated.

“My employee got bear sprayed outside the store at eight in the morning one day when we were going snowboarding ,” Daniels said. “The problem is, this is gonna scare people from downtown. And my business needs people. But then we also need to deal with this, because this is getting ridiculous—it’s going to kill downtown.”

Daniels said he put metal gates up at some point after they set up shop a year ago, and was discouraged from installing heavier items, like metal shutters, due to the message sent.

“They expressly said they don't want it, because they don't want the place to look like a war zone,” he said. “But it is a war zone. It's the retail apocalypse.”

The gates cost $6,000 to $10,000 and without them he would have likely been cleaned out on Thursday night.

He said he fears if something doesn’t happen to bring change, he can’t foresee people setting up shop in the downtown much longer.

Daniels said the police were nice, when he dealt with them, but there needs to be more of a presence of someone who can secure the area downtown.

When contacted for a comment, a Kelowna RCMP representative said they were unavailable to speak until next week.

Daniels would also like to hear from the powers that be.

“The people running this place, they got to get their head out of the sand,” he said.

“I know they've living in their mansions or whatever, in the Mission, and they're insulated from it. They got to realize that, like, Kelowna is a tourist town….I just think that they’ve got to make way more priority of protecting the stores.”

Like others in a similar position, Daniels said he’s sympathetic to the plight of the people who are struggling, making it a priority to donate blankets and clothes as needed. He just hopes it’s not the same people he’s helping that are going out of their way to hurt him.

Whoever that may be, he’s of the mind they need to be caught and dealt with appropriately when the time comes.

In recent months Two cafés on Kelowna's Lakeshore Road were broken into—Bright Jenny Coffee and, Deville Coffee. Frankie We Salute You said thieves smashed their front door and made off with iPads and other technology from their location in the Landmark District.

Bia Boro on Bernard Avenue near Ellis Street saw days before Christmas. Accent Chocolate Factory and Pandosy was targeted.

Kim Williams said last month that considering packing up her Lawrence Avenue shop, Wild Kingdom, and moving on after a never-ending stream of problems. She’s managed to reduce the glass smashing events with the heavy shutters she’s placed on her building, but theft and other issues persist.

“It's been a horrible year for businesses downtown, not just me," she said.

"I'm speaking for a lot of businesses, and the way a lot of business owners feel down here and, you know, we feel stuck between a rock and a hard place."

Williams said that she knows it's oftentimes the same people who are committing crimes up and down the street. Notably, a man who allegedly took an axe to the front of an area bookstore also stole from her.

That kind of repeat offender activity isn't new.

In September, city officials said that 15 people accounted for 1,335 police files in Kelowna in 2024, an average of 89 each and a negative contact with the RCMP every four days.

The province recently announced that a violent offender program's success has now led to a similar pilot in Kelowna, Nanaimo and Nelson targeting property crimes and public disorder.

"This new program will help to stop chronic property crime offenders, which will save businesses the expense of the costs of crimes like shoplifting and vandalism," Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said.

"By targeting, monitoring and addressing key repeat offenders of crimes and disorder, we're going to help make our streets safer for everyone in these cities."

Kelowna has identified five individuals "whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses," said the government news release.

Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement action.