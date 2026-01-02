Kelowna News

B.C. Assessment: Many Okanagan house values fall

Home values slide a little

Photo: Castanet FILE - A for sale sign outside a home in Sun Rivers.

Property values through much of the Okanagan have fallen, though not everywhere is the same, according to the latest figures from the B.C. Assessment Authority.

“For 2026, most homeowners can expect generally modest property assessment value changes in the minus-five per cent to plus five per cent range for many Thompson Okanagan communities," deputy assessor Boris Warkentin said in a media release.

“Homeowners in Kootenay Columbia areas may see a slightly higher rate of change in the minus-five per cent to plus-10 per cent range," BC Assessment deputy assessor Boris Warkentin said in a media release.

In Kelowna, a single-family home saw an overall drop of two per cent, falling from $938,000 to $918,000. Nearby, in West Kelowna, assessments fell by one per cent, from $904,000 to $892,000. Lake Country saw little change, with the average price rising slightly from $930,000 to $933,000. Peachland saw a drop of two per cent.

The South Okanagan saw some areas grow, with Penticton single-family homes increasing one per cent from $693,000 to $700,000 during the assessment period, while Keremeos saw a four per cent rise.

On the other hand, Summerland, Oliver and Osoyoos all saw assessed values fall.

In the North Okanagan, assessments were relatively stable year over year. Vernon saw an average assessed value of $721,000, unchanged from a year earlier. Assessments rose by one per cent in Coldstream, while Enderby and Armstrong saw modest declines.

Kamloops also remained stable, with a typical assessed value of $693,000, matching a year earlier.

Lytton remains an exception, with the typical assessment rising by 30 per cent, due to the community continuing to rapidly add value through recovery and rebuilding efforts, Warkentin said.

Overall, the Southern Interior's total assessments increased from about $323 billion in 2025 to almost $330 billion this year. A total of over $5.29 billion of the region's updated assessments is from new construction, subdivisions and the rezoning of properties.

The Property Assessment Review Panels, independent of BC Assessment, are appointed annually by the provincial government, and typically meet from early February to mid-March to hear formal complaints. Assessment figures

"It is important to understand that changes in property assessments do not automatically translate into a corresponding change in property taxes," Warkentin said.

"As noted on your assessment notice, how your assessment changes relative to the average change in your community is what may affect your property taxes." ​​​