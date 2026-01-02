Handyman chases down thief who stole package from outside Kelowna home
Handyman chases thief
A handyman stopped a Grinch in his tracks in Kelowna.
The man, who works for Woodex Construction, was outside a home in the 200 block of Nickel Road on Dec. 30, when he spotted someone running off with a package that had been left outside someone’s door.
He chased down the suspect and retrieved the package. The suspect then followed him back and threw stones at him.
A neighbour across the street captured the encounter on his security camera. The package thief can be heard in the footage telling the handyman he was “gonna get shot.”
The neighbour who posted the video on a Rutland social media group told Castanet there have been numerous thefts in the area lately. He said that three weeks ago, a man with a crowbar was trying to get into people’s houses on Nickel Road.
He is frustrated with the response by Kelowna RCMP, especially considering a threat was made in this latest incident.
Ironically, the handyman was at his neighbour’s home to install a storage box system to keep packages out of the hands of thieves.
