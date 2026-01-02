Kelowna News

'Delaying it means more funerals': Family of Kelowna woman calls for change after Merritt woman killed

'It means more funerals'

Photo: Kathy Michaels Debbie Henderson was brought to tears Wednesday when the House of Commons gave second reading to Bailey's Law.

The family of a Kelowna woman whose killing became a rallying cry for change is calling for urgent action following another woman’s death in B.C.

Debbie Henderson, the aunt of Bailey McCourt, said the family was “heartbroken” to learn of the death of Pamela Jarvis in Merritt.

“We grieve alongside her family and all families across Canada who are living with the devastating loss of a loved one to violence,” Henderson said.

Jarvis, 45, was found by police and paramedics at a Merritt home after they were called to the scene. She was suffering from “significant injuries” and later died in hospital.

The suspect, Christopher Jarvis, fled but was later located and arrested. He is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

The Independent Investigations Office says police advised that an investigation into alleged intimate-partner violence had been ongoing “over a period of time prior to the death,” with last contact occurring just days before Jarvis was killed.

This, the McCourts said, is unacceptable.

“Since the murder of Bailey in July of this year, our family has been advocating for Bailey’s Law because we refuse to accept that these deaths are inevitable,” Henderson said.

“They are not. They are the result of repeated failures to act when warning signs are present and when life saving legislation is delayed.”

Henderson said the family’s frustration is compounded by what they see as misplaced legislative priorities.

“Bill C-9 proposes to create three new offences: a hate crime offence, an offence of willfully promoting hatred against an identifiable group, and an intimidation offence,” Henderson said.

“Canada already has criminal offences in place to combat hate, including mischief, intimidation, and harassment. Yet this is how some members of the Justice Committee chose to prioritize their time, when people are being murdered.”

Henderson said the lack of urgency is troubling.

“When did protecting life lose its urgency in this country?” Henderson, a former nurse, said.

“This is not how triaging works. When lives are at risk, you act. You do not focus on legislation that already has legal coverage while ignoring bills that address escalating violence, coercive control, and repeat offenders. Bills such as Bailey’s Law Bill C-225, and other government legislation are already on the table. We need to be focused on bills that address patterns that lead directly to murder.”

Henderson said the family has closely followed justice committee proceedings and witnessed repeated delays, including blocked or unused committee time and missed opportunities during December meetings.

This, she said, has “delayed advancing laws that could save a life.”

“Delaying it means more funerals. More broken families. More children growing up without parents,” Henderson said.

She is urging Canadians to contact their MPs, research proposed legislation, and ask who is preventing progress.

“Be informed, be involved, and know who and what we are dealing with. Ignorance is not bliss,” she said.

“Ignorance is a funeral. It is trying to comfort a heartbroken and confused child. It is the silence left behind when a loved one should still be here.”

In Jarvis’s case, the IIO is investigating whether police action or inaction is connected to her death and will determine whether “there are reasonable grounds to believe that an offence may have occurred.”