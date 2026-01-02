Kelowna News

Four areas where you'll pay more in the Okanagan this year

Where you'll pay more

Photo: The Canadian Press Meat is one of the food items that is expected to continue to see significant price increases in 2026.

Municipal taxes and user fees will rise considerably in most parts of the Okanagan this year.

One of the smaller tax increases of any major community will be in Kelowna, where council approved a provisional 2026 budget with a property tax increase of 4.37 per cent. That was down slightly from the 4.47 per cent originally brought forward by city staff.

At the Glenmore Landfill, while the general garbage tipping fee will remain at $106 per tonne this year, higher fees are now in effect for a handful of items. They include:

Wood waste is increasing from $25 to $30 per tonne

Shingles are increasing from $150 to $170 per tonne

Mattresses are increasing from $15 to $18 per unit

Also managing to keep its increase in the 4 per cent range was the District of Peachland. Council approved a provisional 2026 rise of 3.8 per cent for the typical homeowner.

In West Kelowna, taxes are set to spike by 7.6 per cent this year, while in Lake Country, council has given provisional approval to an increase of 6.25 per cent.

Ratepayers in Vernon face one of the biggest jumps, but council did manage to whittle down a proposed property tax increase of 10.24 per cent to 9.73 per cent. Penticton also managed to trim a proposed increase of 6.25 per cent down to 5.93 per cent.

Summerland property owners can expect to pay 6.36 per cent more this year.

In Osoyoos, municipal taxes on an average property will increase by $160.15 next year, or $13.35 per month, according to the provisional budget. Other fees, like water and sewer rates will also climb for 2026.

Expect to fork out more for electricity as well this year. A general rate increase of 3.63 per cent takes effect today for Fortis BC customers. BC Hydro rates are expected to increase by 3.75 per cent.

Again this year, food prices are forecast to continue to climb in Canada. A food price report released by Dalhousie University’s Agri Food Analytics Lab predicted that overall food prices will increase by 4% to 6%. Meat is likely to continue to climb, but the cost of fruit could drop slightly.

All these increases outpace the rate of inflation, which was 2.2 per cent in November.