Kelowna News
BC’s first baby of 2026 was born at Kelowna General Hospital
Kelowna sees BC’s first birth
Photo: Colin Dacre
B.C.'s first baby of 2026 was born at Kelowna General Hospital.
Kelowna can lay claim to a provincial first in 2026.
B.C.’s first newborn of the new year was welcomed at 12:18 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, the province announced on its X account.
The infant weighed in at six-pounds 12-ounces. The family declined request for an interview at this time.
The province said earlier 40,000 babies are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2026.
From Jan. 1 until Dec. 17, 2025, 41,693 babies were registered as born in B.C.
A joyful start to 2026 — BC’s first baby has arrived! Born at 12:18 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, weighing 6 lb 8 oz. Congratulations to the family, and Happy New Year to all! pic.twitter.com/nx3ZfxHnGs— BC Government News (@BCGovNews) January 1, 2026
