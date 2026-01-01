Kelowna News

BC’s first baby of 2026 was born at Kelowna General Hospital

Photo: Colin Dacre B.C.'s first baby of 2026 was born at Kelowna General Hospital.

Kelowna can lay claim to a provincial first in 2026.

B.C.’s first newborn of the new year was welcomed at 12:18 a.m. at Kelowna General Hospital, the province announced on its X account.

The infant weighed in at six-pounds 12-ounces. The family declined request for an interview at this time.

The province said earlier 40,000 babies are expected to be born in British Columbia in 2026.

From Jan. 1 until Dec. 17, 2025, 41,693 babies were registered as born in B.C.