2026 welcomed with open arms across Canada

2026 welcomed in Kelowna

Photo: Colin Dacre One of the performers of the night was Rusty Crows

Kelowna rang in the New Year with style at its annual New York New Year’s celebrations in Stuart Park.

The family-oriented event had live music on offer, as well as skating on the outdoor ice rink, drop-in games and activities in the Kiwanis Snow Zone.

Revelers enjoyed free hot chocolate and cookies, food trucks, and, of course, fireworks that went off at 9 p.m. so all ages could enjoy.

B.C. cities and towns were the last to bid adieu to 2025, nationwide.

Canadians in Newfoundland were the first to ring in 2026, including residents of St. John's.

The city hosted a series of New Year's Eve celebrations culminating in a classic midnight countdown and fireworks.

In Montreal, the night was billed as "Le Grand Minuit," featuring lights, music and what organizers described as a whole lot of winter magic in the city's historic Old Port.

In Toronto, pop-up performances and entertainment could be found in every neighbourhood, with the festive countdown and fireworks taking place on the city's waterfront.

Across the Prairies and territories, major cities and small towns rang in the new year with a slew of family-friendly activities, live entertainment, local food trucks, fireworks and more.

- with files from Canadian Press