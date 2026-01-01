Kelowna News

Tragedy, rescue and a viral moment mark COSAR’s third busiest year

Tragedy, and a viral moment

Photo: COSAR Cosar had its third busiest year

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue responded to 104 calls in 2025, a year marked by triumphs, tragedies and one light-hearted moment that gained international attention.

"COSAR conducted back-to-back searches and recoveries on Okanagan Lake, responded to multiple lost-skier incidents, rescued injured hikers, assisted stranded climbers, and rescued a dog walker and her pet from a cliff face," the organization said in an online report.

The longest operation was an eight-day landslide search on Westside Road in April for a missing person. The remains of the person were eventually found and in a situation that "underscored the complexity and emotional weight of SAR operations," COSAR said.

COSAR also provided mutual aid across British Columbia, deploying to Vanderhoof, Bella Bella, Vernon, Kaslo, Nelson and Kamloops, and supporting local emergency services during fire evacuations in Ellison and Joe Rich.

In a lighter moment, COSAR responded to a report of a “rock climber in distress” that turned out to be someone singing. The call went viral, appearing in The New York Post, Outside Magazine and Men’s Journal after receiving 1.8 million Facebook views.

It was the third busiest year for COSAR, whose 65 active volunteers contributed 18,105 hours of service. One member logged 1,281 hours across 43 activities.

The medical team added four members and deployed new Zoll AutoPulse and X-Series cardiac-monitoring equipment, already used on several critical calls.

The canine team travelled more than 30,000 kilometres across B.C. Barrett was the province’s most-utilized SAR dog, logging 130 operational hours, 27 callouts and numerous subjects located. He was also featured in an AdventureSmart presentation and a Canadian Geographic article.

"As COSAR enters 2026, our volunteers remain ready 24/7/365. While mental-health and persons-in-crisis calls increased in 2025, we are encouraged by growing public awareness around preparedness and safe backcountry travel," COSAR said.

"Our team wishes everyone a safe and healthy 2026."