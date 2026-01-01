Kelowna News
Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in Rutland industrial area
Firefighters douse blaze
Photo: Michelle O’Dell
Kelowna fire crews doused a blaze in an scrapyard off Leathead Road on Wednesday afternoon.
Kelowna firefighters have knocked down a blaze in an industrial area off Leathead Road.
The fire in what appears to be a scrapyard adjacent to the school bus yard on Deese Road put up a large plume of smoke, visible from across the city at around 4 p.m.
Crews are now at the scene and quickly gained control of the fire but will remain at the site for some time mopping up. Castanet has requested more information from the fire department, when it is available.
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
