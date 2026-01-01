Kelowna News

Kelowna firefighters douse blaze in Rutland industrial area

Firefighters douse blaze

Photo: Michelle O’Dell Kelowna fire crews doused a blaze in an scrapyard off Leathead Road on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelowna firefighters have knocked down a blaze in an industrial area off Leathead Road.

The fire in what appears to be a scrapyard adjacent to the school bus yard on Deese Road put up a large plume of smoke, visible from across the city at around 4 p.m.

Crews are now at the scene and quickly gained control of the fire but will remain at the site for some time mopping up. Castanet has requested more information from the fire department, when it is available.