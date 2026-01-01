Kelowna crews douse RV fire in Rutland industrial area
RV goes up in flames
UPDATE 5:25 p.m.
Assistant fire chief Dennis Craig says it was an RV that burned Wednesday afternoon in an industrial property off Leathead Road.
Craig says the cause of the fire is still under investigation and it's not clear if the RV was being lived in.
There were no injuries and the fire did not spread beyond the RV, said Craig.
Kelowna RCMP are also assisting in the investigation of the fire.
ORIGINAL 4:30 p.m.
Kelowna firefighters have knocked down a blaze in an industrial area off Leathead Road.
The fire in what appears to be a scrapyard adjacent to the school bus yard on Deese Road put up a large plume of smoke, visible from across the city at around 4 p.m.
Crews are now at the scene and quickly gained control of the fire but will remain at the site for some time mopping up. Castanet has requested more information from the fire department, when it is available.
