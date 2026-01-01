Kelowna News

Kelowna driver found at fault in crash with ambulance

A driver who collided with an ambulance while making a left turn at a Kelowna intersection in 2023 was found to be entirely to blame by a B.C. tribunal.

The decision, published earlier this week, marks the second time Samantha Wall has been found responsible for the April 22, 2023 crash. An ICBC investigation found her “100 per cent” at fault, prompting Wall to take the matter to the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal for a new set of eyes.

According to the decision, Wall claimed ICBC’s investigation was unreasonable because it misapplied relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act and inconsistently handled a witness. ICBC rejected that assertion and found support in tribunal member Mark Henderson. Henderson noted it was Wall’s burden to prove she was “less responsible” than ICBC determined.

According to Henderson, Wall was driving north on Highway 97 in Kelowna and approached the traffic-light-controlled intersection at Banks Road.

“Wall told ICBC that she waited in the left turn lane until oncoming vehicles slowed. She said when the light turned yellow, she turned to enter Banks Road,” he said.

At the same time, a driver identified only as PJ was driving an ambulance south on Highway 97 in the left lane.

“PJ told ICBC that they could not stop safely at the yellow light because they had an unsecured passenger who was standing in the back of the ambulance attending to a patient. The ambulance was undisputedly not operating its siren or emergency light at the time of the accident.”

Wall said she turned left onto Banks Road and that, although the light had been yellow for some time and other vehicles had slowed to a stop, the ambulance travelling in the left lane did not slow down on the yellow and struck her vehicle.

PJ, on the contrary, told ICBC that Wall did not stop before turning left and that Wall’s vehicle hit the ambulance on the side.

According to ICBC, PJ’s account was supported by photographs taken at the scene. Henderson said the photos showed damage to the ambulance’s driver-side door and cab, as well as front-end damage to Wall’s vehicle.

These photos, Henderson said, are consistent with the notion that Wall’s vehicle struck the ambulance while it was already in, or entering, the intersection.

ICBC’s initial investigation relied on a witness who said they “stopped at the intersection because the light was definitely yellow, turning red."

"At that point the ambulance was a little behind me in their lane and continued driving through the intersection which the light was now red," the witness is quoted.

When ICBC spoke to the witness a second time, they said they were not sure whether the light was red when the ambulance entered the intersection. Instead, they said they saw Wall begin to turn left and knew the ambulance would hit her.

“ICBC determined that Wall breached MVA section 174. MVA section 174 says that a vehicle intending to turn left must yield the right of way to traffic approaching from the opposite direction that is in the intersection or so close as to create an immediate hazard,” Henderson found.

That meant Wall had an obligation to yield to PJ, and by failing to do so, caused the crash.

Wall argued there was not ample evidence to support ICBC’s decision. She raised concerns about the fact that witness testimony relied upon was gathered months after the crash, that there was no video footage, and that ICBC pressured the witness.

Henderson did not find that to be the case, but he did say ICBC’s decision was unreasonable because PJ implied in a statement that “the ambulance may have been travelling too fast to safely stop with an unsecured passenger inside,” particularly given that it did not have the protections that apply when lights and sirens are activated.

However, Henderson said this did not go far enough to establish that Wall was less responsible.

Although the ambulance driver had a general duty to drive with due care, the tribunal found there was no evidence, such as speed data or video footage, to support a finding of shared fault.

As a result, the tribunal upheld ICBC’s decision that Wall was fully responsible for the collision and dismissed her claim. Wall was also ordered to reimburse ICBC $25 in tribunal fees.