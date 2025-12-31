Kelowna News

Kelowna Santa bus collects $46K worth of donations

Santa bus collects $46K

Photo: Kelowna Regional Transit The Santa bus pulled in $46,000 worth of donations this year.

A Christmas tradition in Kelowna for 23 years, the Santa Bus collected more than $46,000 worth of donations for the Salvation Army this year.

The initiative by Kelowna Regional Transit staff saw a city bus roll through town from Dec. 7 to 13, stopping at schools, businesses and events.

This year, the bus collected $6,554 in cash or gift cards, 962 toys worth $24,050 and foot items worth $16,213.

Since its inception over two decades ago, the Santa Bus has collected $802,396 in donations, food and toys for local children and families.

“This would have never been achieved without your wonderful and generous support and it warms all our hearts knowing we helped to provide Christmas to over 1,200 families and 2,500 kids and teens who received toys and "blessings" in gift cards to help make their Christmas a little easier in this again very challenging year,” said organizers in a news release.