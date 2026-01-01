Kelowna News

Kelowna's Christmas bird count is a huge success

Bumper bird supply found

Photo: Chris Charlesworth The little yellow bird here is the Wilson's Warbler, and the gray one is the Gray Catbird. Both were tallied on the Christmas Bird Count on Dec 20 in Kelowna. Both species breed in the Okanagan in summer, but should have migrated south in the fall. We've had Wilson's Warbler about 4 times on the count since 1963 and the Gray Catbird, just twice.

A longstanding Christmas tradition has flown by, as quickly as the holiday itself.

Kelowna’s annual Christmas bird count wrapped up Dec. 22, and longtime organizer Chris Charlesworth said 60 participants spotted more than the usual 105 birds.

“We had 109 species in Kelowna, which is more than usual,” Charlesworth said, adding that the record since 1963, when the Kelowna count started, is actually 111.

“It’s probably, because it had been a warm winter up to that point, a lot of birds that stuck around that might have normally gone south.”

A couple of examples off the top of his head included the Grey Catbird and Wilson’s Warbler.

“The Grey Catbird, that's one we have here in the summer, but in the winter it should be in Mexico,” he said.

The warbler is “just a little yellow thing” and Charlesworth said that it should also have gone south, but warmer winters make for less ambitious flights among a number of birds. Even if a bird were to try and go now, the food supply isn’t robust enough to bulk up and head out on a migratory journey.

“There's quite a lot of waterfowl this year, because it was warmer and all the little ponds were open instead of frozen,” he said. “Most years, all the little ponds and lakes are frozen, so that probably helped our numbers a little bit, too.”

Sadly, whether all these birds will make it through a cold snap, if and when it comes, remains to be seen.

“This recent snap we've had, (the warbler and the catbird) might be able to survive that, but if it gets down to -20 C or below, then it's probably pretty bad news for them,” he said.

Charlesworth said that’s one of the more notable changes in the 38 years he’s been taking part in the Kelowna bird count. He’s also seen urbanization change bird populations in ways people might expect.

“In more developed areas like Kelowna, we've lost some forest type species as development gobbles up the habitat … and also wetlands, we've filled in a lot of wetlands,” he said.

“I started doing the bird count in the early ’90s, and we would get thousands of these little birds called American Coots, which is similar to a duck and they live in the wetlands,” he said. “Now you get hundreds instead of thousands.”

Compared to when the count started, woodland species have also dropped. On the bright side, birds that do well in an urban environment, like geese and gulls, have likely gone up, he said.

Another population that’s grown in recent years is birders. Charlesworth said they boomed in size and that’s one of the reasons why the bird count is so successful.

Those who want to take part next year should take a look at birdscanada.org, and learn where and when and how to join.