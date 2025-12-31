Kelowna News
RCMP discover weapon after search in Kelowna neighbourhood
RCMP discover weapon
Photo: FACEBOOK
Kelowna RCMP were out in large numbers Tuesday afternoon.
A significant police presence in a Kelowna neighbourhood ended in an arrest.
RCMP said in a statement that on Tuesday at 12:13 p.m. officers responded to a report of an individual with a weapon near a park in the 1600 block of Sonora Drive, in Kelowna's Glenmore neighbourhood.
"Upon arrival of police, the individual quickly departed the area," RCMP said in an email.
"Due to the nature of the call, several police officers and the Police Dog Service (PDS) team responded. The male suspect was tracked to an area on Lindsay Drive and was arrested without incident."
Police confirmed that officers did locate a weapon in the area where the male was first reported and the investigation is ongoing.
