Snowshoer rescued from Big White

Photo: COSAR Last night around 6 p.m., COSAR was called to assist a backcountry snowshoer in the Black Forest area of Big White

A snowshoer was rescued from the Black Forest area of Big White Tuesday night, in what was the 104th call for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue in 2025.

"Last night around 6 p.m., COSAR was called to assist a backcountry snowshoer in the Black Forest area of Big White," COSAR said in a media release.

"About a dozen members responded using snowmobiles, backcountry ski gear, and snowshoes."

COSAR didn't explain what had happened to the snowshoer to cause them to lose their way but said the co-ordinated efforts of Big White Ski Patrol and the RCMP allowed the person to be safely located and brought out without further incident.

"We would like to remind the public to follow the advice on adventuresmart.ca: pack the 10 essentials, leave a trip plan, and get some training," COSAR's Duane Tresnich said in the media release..

