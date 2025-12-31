Kelowna News

Plant-based food firm No Meat Factory sued for allegedly not paying rent

Photo: nomeatfactory.com / screengrab Vegetarian burgers have become mainstream in the past decade.

A landlord is suing B.C.-based plant-based food manufacturer No Meat Factory for allegedly not paying rent in Kelowna

On Dec. 11, 3752 Investments filed its notice of civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court, alleging that No Meat Factory owed it $119,838.42 as of Nov. 30, including interest, which continues to accrue.

No Meat Factory in recent years has shown signs of being an up-and-coming success story, landing a US$42-million investment in 2023 from Germany's Tengelmann Growth Partners. That money was to help it expand production across North America and potentially sell products around the world, the company said at the time.

That investment arrived in a year when many B.C.-based protein-alternate producers were enjoying success.

Business in Vancouver twice emailed No Meat Factory for a comment on the lawsuit, starting on Dec. 22, but has yet to receive a response.

The crux of 3752 Investments' claim is that No Meat Factory allegedly agreed in 2021 to a 10-year lease for a 60,865-square-foot site at 250 Beaver Lake Ct. in Kelowna, and has been in arrears for rent at the facility since August.

3752 Investments said in its lawsuit that it agreed in 2023 to allow No Meat Factory to sublease about half of the space to Alopex Couriers but that No Meat Factory still owed it monthly lease payments in full.

No Meat Factory's website lists B.C. locations in Surrey, Coldstream as well as an address in Stanwood, Washington.

In addition to lease payments, 3752 Investments is also seeking general and special damages plus interest and costs.

None of its allegations has been tested in court and No Meat Factory has not yet filed a response to the notice of civil claim.