Kelowna News

Kelowna police will be on roads, downtown for New Year's Eve

Get ready to party, safely

Photo: Madison Reeve Kelowna New Year's Eve fireworks in 2024.

The Kelowna RCMP says they will be out in full force tonight, making sure New Year’s Eve is celebrated responsibly.

“Expect roadside checks and increased patrols throughout the evening,” said Cpl. Allison Konsmo.

If you plan to drink, plan ahead, and arrange a designated driver, stay overnight or use a taxi or rideshare service.

“Anyone caught driving impaired will face serious consequences, which can include license suspension, fines and other penalties such as vehicle impoundment, or criminal charges,” added Konsmo.

There will be additional patrols in the downtown core as a part of the New York New Year’s celebrations running from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Stuart Park. With it being a family-oriented event, there is zero tolerance for open alcohol consumption, said police.

Downtown celebrations feature live music from Kelowna Rockers The Rusty Crows at 6 p.m., followed by Bluegrass quartet Down Yonder at 7 p.m., and spirited RnB/Funk band Funkin Donuts at 8 p.m.

The evening offers a variety of events, including skating on the outdoor ice rink, drop-in games and activities in the Kiwanis Snow Zone. There will be thousands of free glow sticks, and other goodies given out by multiple event sponsors.

The Kelowna Yacht Club will be providing free hot chocolate and cookies, alongside the City of Kelowna’s Park n Play, yard games and Just Dance station, and a photo booth brought to you by Valley First, and games by Kumon Math and English Centres, FortisBC, Chances Casino, and the DKA.

There will be three food trucks onsite from 4 to 9 p.m., and the evening wraps up with the always-popular fireworks at 9 p.m.