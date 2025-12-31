Kelowna News

Sprinklers douse fire at Kelowna supportive housing building

Sprinklers extinguish fire

Photo: John Howard Society Samuel Place

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to the Samuel Place supportive housing building Tuesday afternoon for a minor fire.

The blaze was sparked shortly before 2 p.m. at 280 McIntosh Road, according to assistant fire chief Dennis Craig, and was contained to a single unit.

The building’s sprinkler system extinguished the fire before firefighters arrived and Craig says crews acted quickly to shut off the water to limit damage to the rest of the building.

A resident of the building tells Castanet residents of the floor where the fire occurred have spent the afternoon mopping out their rooms.

Craig says nobody was displaced due to water damage, but the unit where the fire occurred is uninhabitable for now. The people living there, however, have been moved to another unit within the same building.

Craig says the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but he recommends that anyone who receives electronics for Christmas with lithium-ion batteries, like e-bikes, should follow manufacturer advice when charging.