Kelowna News

Another Kelowna small business hit by burglary

Burglars hit vegan restaurant

Photo: Frankie We Salute You / Facebook Frankie We Salute You restaurant says it was broken into early Tuesday morning.

A popular Kelowna vegan restaurant says it was broken into early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, Frankie We Salute You said thieves smashed their front door and made off with iPads and other technology from their location in the Landmark District.

“The life of a small independent restaurant gets strained in these moments,” said the restaurant. “We are a small family of individuals trying our best to serve our community. We don’t have a big corporate chain to help us in times like this. We just have to roll up our sleeves and try our best to cover these losses, yet again.”

There has been a rash of well-publicized break-ins at local businesses in recent weeks.

Bright Jenny Coffee and nearby Deville Coffee were hit on the same night earlier this month. On the Westside, Smitty’s and Two Donkeys Bakery were broken into in December. All the break-ins involved brute-force entry by burglars by smashing windows or doors.

Frankie We Salute You says they are remaining open despite the break-in

“We could really use your support (as do many other businesses that go through the same thing),” they said, suggesting diners pick up a gift card or reservation for the slow month of January.