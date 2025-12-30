Kelowna News

Crash snarls intersection of Highway 97, Dilworth Drive

Photo: Contributed A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive.

A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

A motorist tells Castanet the crash is in the middle of the intersection and emergency vehicles are at the scene.

Just one lane of traffic is getting by in all directions.

“Would advise that people avoid the area if possible,” said the driver.

Google traffic data shows backups in all directions.

