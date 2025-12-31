Kelowna News
Crash cleared from intersection of Highway 97, Dilworth Drive
Highway 97 crash cleared
Photo: Contributed
A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive.
UPDATE 4 p.m.
The crash has now been cleared and traffic is flowing through the intersection.
ORIGINAL 3 p.m.
A crash is causing delays on Highway 97 at Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.
A motorist tells Castanet the crash is in the middle of the intersection and emergency vehicles are at the scene.
Just one lane of traffic is getting by in all directions.
“Would advise that people avoid the area if possible,” said the driver.
Google traffic data shows backups in all directions.
