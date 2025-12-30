Kelowna News

11th Annual Kelowna Polar Bear Dip planned to raise funds for Adaptive Adventures

Ready to take the plunge

Photo: Adaptive Adventures Participants are invited to take the plunge at Kelowna’s 11th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip, supporting Adaptive Adventures.

Kelowna residents can ring in the new year by taking part in the 11th annual New Year’s Day Polar Bear Dip in support of a local non-profit.

Adaptive Adventures, a Kelowna-based organization that helps break down barriers to outdoor sport and recreation for people with disabilities in the Okanagan, is hosting the fundraiser on Thursday, January 1, 2026.

The event will take place at Tugboat Beach in Waterfront Park. Registration begins at 1 p.m., with the dip into Okanagan Lake happening at 2 p.m. sharp.

Last year, about 500 people took part in the plunge, raising roughly $10,000. Organizers are hoping to raise $15,000 this year.

Tine Fradette, outdoor recreation manager with Adaptive Adventures, says the event will offer more than just a quick dip.

“we will have some music going on. There will be some hot beverages, and also some food that we're selling. We really recommend that people show up a bit earlier, because registration is always super busy. We will have costume contest going on with a couple different categories. People can win prizes,” Fradette said.

She adds participants will have a place to warm up afterward.

“we will have a warming tent set up. And also, this year, for the first time, a changing tent,” she said.

Registration for the Polar Bear Dip is available online.

The District of Peachland will also host a Polar Bear Dip on January 1 at 4450 6th Street, running from 12:30 to 1 p.m.