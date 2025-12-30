Kelowna News

Kelowna business owner calls for expansion of Downtown Kelowna boundary

Seeking expended support

Photo: Contributed Colleen Woelders, owner of Kelowna Hair Design, is calling for expanded downtown support for businesses just outside the city’s downtown

A Kelowna small business owner is calling on the city for more support, saying businesses just outside the downtown core are dealing with ongoing safety and cleanliness issues with limited assistance.

Colleen Woelders, owner of Kelowna Hair Design at 1525 Gordon Drive, says her salon faces many of the same challenges as businesses closer to the city centre.

“The constant fight every day is tiring, and we need help,” Woelders said.

Kelowna Hair Design, located beside a 7-Eleven near the corner of Gordon Drive and Bernard Avenue, has dealt with ongoing issues for years, according to Woelders. She says staff regularly clean up debris and ask people to relocate before opening each morning.

“We deal with this type of activity every day. This problem has been going on for years,” she said.

The Downtown Kelowna Association operates an on-call clean and safety team that works seven days a week to help de-escalate situations, clean up messes and support people living on the streets. The team covers a 42-square-block radius in the downtown core. The DKA is funded by a levy on downtown property owners.

Last year, the Uptown Rutland Business Association, which is also funded by a local tax levy, launched a similar on-call team, which is making a positive impact on the neighbourhood.

Woelders says her business is located outside both service areas, leaving her without access to the same support. The DKA and URBA are the only two Business Improvement Areas in Kelowna with the ability to manage local initiatives like on-call teams, funded by their tax levies.

The DKA collected $1.26M in membership levies in 2024. The organization's annual report shows a proposed expansion of its membership area in the North End brewery district—triggered by an increase in calls for support in that neighbourhood—but nothing in the area of Woelders' business.

Woelders says her business has faced costly damage and ongoing safety concerns.

“Broken windows this summer were an expensive fix. Fires are frequent when it’s cold. They huddle under tarps, garbage is everywhere. There is no help out there that we can find, and we are tired of the mess too,” she said.

Beyond the physical impact on her business, Woelders says the emotional toll has been significant.

“It breaks my heart to see the people out there with pipes in their hands, needles on the ground beside them, unresponsive. As time goes on, your compassion fades, and it is mentally draining. They need help, and what the answer is, I don’t know. It’s so sad,” she said.