Kelowna News

Power restored to hundreds of homes on edge of downtown Kelowna

Lights restored to homes

Photo: FortisBC FortisBC is working on a power outage affecting a Kelowna neighbourhood.

UPDATE: 6:10 p.m.

FortisBC says service to roughly 1,200 homes between Richter Street and Gordon Drive has now been restored.

UPDATE 3 p.m.

FortisBC has pushed back its estimated time of repair to 6 p.m.

The cause of the outage is still not known, according to the utility's website.

ORIGINAL 1:20 p.m.

The lights are out for hundreds of homes in Kelowna's north end neighbourhood.

Fortis B.C. is reporting that around 1,200 homes between Richter Street and Gordon Drive have been without power since shortly after 11 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet listed, though it's being investigated, according to the power provider.



The estimated time of repair is 3:30 p.m.