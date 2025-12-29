Kelowna News
Lights out for Kelowna's north end residents
Lights out at 100s of homes
Photo: FortisBC
FortisBC is working on a power outage affecting a Kelowna neighbourhood.
The lights are out for hundreds of homes in Kelowna's north end neighbourhood.
Fortis B.C. is reporting that around 1,200 homes between Richter Street and Gordon Drive have been without power since shortly after 11 a.m.
The cause of the outage is not yet listed, though it's being investigated, according to the power provider.
