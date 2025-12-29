281205
Lights out for Kelowna's north end residents

Lights out at 100s of homes

Kathy Michaels - Dec 29, 2025 / 1:19 pm | Story: 591580

The lights are out for hundreds of homes in Kelowna's north end neighbourhood.

Fortis B.C. is reporting that around 1,200 homes between Richter Street and Gordon Drive have been without power since shortly after 11 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not yet listed, though it's being investigated, according to the power provider.

