Kelowna man in jail for alleged Christmas break in

Photo: Nicholas Johansen FILE- A break in is alleged to have occurred in the 300 block of Bernard Avenue. This photo was taken earlier in the year.

A Kelowna prolific offender spent the holidays behind bars following a Christmas Day break-in.

Colin Rubis, 40, appeared briefly in court on Dec. 26 facing a charge of break and enter and an alleged parole breach from the day before.

Rubis, who lives in area shelters, is accused of breaking a window at a Bernard Avenue business and entering the premises, where police allege he remained until officers arrived.

He's also charged with breaching conditions of probation.

The court heard that Rubis has 28 property crime offences under his belt and five convictions for violent offences.

He allegedly also fails to abide by court conditions, being charged with 19 bail breaches and numerous warrants under his belt.

He's back in court again Jan. 13. Prolific offenders are getting extra attention in Kelowna, these days.

The province is launching a pilot project targeting prolific property offenders is being launched in Kelowna, as well as Nelson and Nanaimo.

"This new program will help to stop chronic property crime offenders, which will save businesses the expense of the costs of crimes like shoplifting and vandalism," Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said in a media release earlier this month.

"By targeting, monitoring and addressing key repeat offenders of crimes and disorder, we're going to help make our streets safer for everyone in these cities."

For the sake of the program, Kelowna officials identified five people "whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses," the government said in a news release.

Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement action.

Chris Goebel, superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, said the violent offender program has "strengthened collaboration between police and corrections, ensuring high-risk individuals receive focused enforcement and support."