274695
Kelowna News  

Kelowna man in jail for alleged Christmas break in

Jail for Christmas break in

Kathy Michaels - Dec 30, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 591572

A Kelowna prolific offender spent the holidays behind bars following a Christmas Day break-in.

Colin Rubis, 40, appeared briefly in court on Dec. 26 facing a charge of break and enter and an alleged parole breach from the day before.

Rubis, who lives in area shelters, is accused of breaking a window at a Bernard Avenue business and entering the premises, where police allege he remained until officers arrived.

He's also charged with breaching conditions of probation.

The court heard that Rubis has 28 property crime offences under his belt and five convictions for violent offences.

He allegedly also fails to abide by court conditions, being charged with 19 bail breaches and numerous warrants under his belt.

He's back in court again Jan. 13. Prolific offenders are getting extra attention in Kelowna, these days.

The province is launching a pilot project targeting prolific property offenders is being launched in Kelowna, as well as Nelson and Nanaimo.

"This new program will help to stop chronic property crime offenders, which will save businesses the expense of the costs of crimes like shoplifting and vandalism," Public Safety Minister Nina Krieger said in a media release earlier this month.

"By targeting, monitoring and addressing key repeat offenders of crimes and disorder, we're going to help make our streets safer for everyone in these cities."

For the sake of the program, Kelowna officials identified five people "whose persistent disorder, theft and vandalism have affected public spaces and local businesses," the government said in a news release.
Those five individuals will receive enhanced monitoring and enforcement action.

Chris Goebel, superintendent of the Kelowna RCMP, said the violent offender program has "strengthened collaboration between police and corrections, ensuring high-risk individuals receive focused enforcement and support."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kelowna News

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
270238


280131


Set the Holiday Table 2025


Real Estate
5214725
#14 - 4400 Gallaghers Dr E
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$914,900
more details




Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet

Combover
Combover Kelowna BC SPCA >


255735


266651


TheTango.net
Ricky Gervais to skip Golden Globes

Ricky Gervais to skip Golden Globes

Showbiz | December 30, 2025
The Tango

Right Moment

Galleries | December 29, 2025
The Tango

Croissant

Must Watch | December 29, 2025
The Tango

An alliance

Must Watch | December 29, 2025
The Tango

Expectations vs Reality

Galleries | December 29, 2025
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
280571
280828