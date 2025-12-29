Kelowna News

Damper and warmer holiday season may break records in Thompson-Okanagan

Wetter, warmer than usual

Photo: Kathy Michaels Cold but clear weather made for an unusual Christmas landscape this year.

Dreams of a white Christmas were dashed for many this winter, but December in the Okanagan has actually seen above-normal precipitation.

Ken Dosanjh, meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, said Kelowna usually sees between 32 and 33 millimetres of precipitation for the month. So far, with days to spare, the largest Okanagan city has seen 38 mm of rain.

Dosanjh said that Penticton and Vernon saw precipitation levels between 110 and 116 per cent of normal.

“It has been slightly wetter than normal, but it's also been warmer than normal,” Dosajh said, explaining that it’s in large part due to the atmospheric river that created a slim stretch of unusual dampness in parts across B.C.

“Atmospheric rivers are a very narrow plume of moisture and this narrow plume can really make the difference between one area seeing a lot of rain or snow compared to other areas,” he said.

“So because they're so well defined, any slight deviation or meandering of these systems can really cause a significant amount of change over a small spatial period.”

In this case, it meant that the Coquihalla and Kamloops saw a lot of snowfall, Dosanjh said. Kamloops has so far seen 156 per cent of its regular precipitation, much of it in the form of snow.

Areas further south, like the Okanagan, got rain. That wasn't the only unusual characteristic of the month.

“The big thing to note is that we've definitely seen warmer than normal conditions,” he said.

In Kelowna, the historical average temperature for December is 2.1 C, and so far this month it’s been 2.7 C, despite a recent cold snap.

That cold snap is expected to retreat again.

“Looking at the next seven days, temperatures will be relatively near normal for this period,” he said.

“We're definitely going to see potential for the Okanagan to be in its top five warmest Decembers on record.”

As normal conditions return, Dosanjh said that Monday is going to be the coldest day of the week.

“What's going to happen is those Pacific systems that are hitting the North Coast more are going to start to usher in some warmer air toward the interior,” he said.

“That's going to start to rise and bring temperatures up a little bit.”

He predicts that the temperature will hover around 2 C to -3 C for the remainder of the week.

“We're also going to keep conditions relatively dry for the next few days, and it won't really be until kind of the weekend where we start to notice some of those coastal systems creep in a little bit more,” he said.

That may result in some flurries starting Friday and carrying on until the weekend.