Man pays even bigger price after shoplifting expensive hockey gear in Kelowna

Photo: Source for Sports Chevy's Source for Sports in Kelowna

A Prince George man who pleaded guilty to theft under $5,000 blamed sticker shock for shoplifting a goalie bag while on a road trip to a hockey tournament in Kelowna early this year.

In Provincial Court on Dec. 17, Cory Lee Heer, 50, was fined $250 and ordered to pay $280 restitution after stealing from Chevy’s Source for Sports on Feb. 1.

Heer had visited the sporting goods retailer with his two children and was caught on store surveillance video taking the $280 item. Kelowna RCMP arrested him five hours later at a nearby restaurant and booked him for theft under $5,000.

Store management initially told an RCMP officer that they did not want Heer charged, but would accept the item returned the next day in saleable condition or full payment.

Heer did not comply, so the case was referred to Crown and a warrant issued for the logging truck driver’s arrest.

Defence lawyer Connor Carleton said Heer was embarrassed by his actions and prepared to suffer the consequences.

“I asked him what was going through his head at the time,” Carleton told Nadon. “Basically, it was the incredulity with the price of the hockey bag. Obviously doesn't justify it in any explanation, in a meaningful way. But it did strike me as a very expensive bag.”

Nadon agreed to the joint Crown and defence sentencing proposal and gave Heer a six-month deadline to pay the fine, restitution and $37.50 victim fine surcharge.

