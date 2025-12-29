New owner for Kelowna's Friends of Dorothy revealed
'Unicorn out of the closet'
The new owner of the Friends of Dorothy cocktail lounge in Kelowna has been revealed.
The LGBTQ space announced last week it had been sold, and on Sunday night, they “let the unicorn out of the closet.”
Dustyn Baulkham, who has served as general manager of Friends of Dorothy for the past year, will take over ownership as of Jan. 1.
The Lawrence Avenue location will reopen under a new brand, Unicorn Lounge, along with updates to the interior and a refreshed menu.
“This transition came together quickly — a focused two-week process between Rudy and Dustyn — with one clear priority: this space remains independently queer-owned and rooted in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. That commitment continues, proudly,” said the venue on social media.
January is expected to be a transition month for the business with a grand reopening planned for February.
More Kelowna News
- Wetter, warmer than usualThompson-Okanagan - 10:02 am
- BC north coast to get soakedPrince Rupert - 9:37 am
- Man pays even bigger priceKelowna - 9:36 am
- 'Unicorn out of the closet'Kelowna - 9:24 am
- Jailed for drunken rampageMerritt - 9:00 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$399,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Combover Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library