New owner for Kelowna's Friends of Dorothy revealed

'Unicorn out of the closet'

Photo: Friends of Dorothy Friends of Dorothy in Kelowna

The new owner of the Friends of Dorothy cocktail lounge in Kelowna has been revealed.

The LGBTQ space announced last week it had been sold, and on Sunday night, they “let the unicorn out of the closet.”

Dustyn Baulkham, who has served as general manager of Friends of Dorothy for the past year, will take over ownership as of Jan. 1.

The Lawrence Avenue location will reopen under a new brand, Unicorn Lounge, along with updates to the interior and a refreshed menu.

“This transition came together quickly — a focused two-week process between Rudy and Dustyn — with one clear priority: this space remains independently queer-owned and rooted in the 2SLGBTQ+ community. That commitment continues, proudly,” said the venue on social media.

January is expected to be a transition month for the business with a grand reopening planned for February.