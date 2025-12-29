281205
Two injured in head-on crash at Pandosy Street and Lake Avenue

Madison Reeve - Dec 28, 2025 / 5:05 pm | Story: 591478

Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance and paramedics are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Lake Avenue.

The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m.

According to a witness, both drivers were injured in the collision, though the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

