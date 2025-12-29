Kelowna News
Two injured in head-on crash at Pandosy Street and Lake Avenue
Two injured in crash
Photo: Contributed
Two-vehicle crash along Pandosy Street
Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance and paramedics are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle head-on collision at the intersection of Pandosy Street and Lake Avenue.
The crash occurred around 4:25 p.m.
According to a witness, both drivers were injured in the collision, though the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.
Drivers should expect delays in the area.
