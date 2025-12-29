Kelowna News

Kelowna business group that supports new immigrants comes together to boost plasma donations

Dozens donate plasma

Photo: Contributed Vasu Gupta was one of 27 people who made a plasma donation on Dec. 27, 2025.

Nearly 30 people turned out on Friday to boost plasma donations in Kelowna.

They were part of a group event, organized by local business owner Guri Bassi of iMarkit Media, in collaboration with WMK Auto Repair and Team HelpLinker.

HelpLinker is a local organization that assists new immigrants in the Kelowna area. Bassi and others in the group decided to come together over the holiday to boost blood supplies, at a time when donations often dip.

“Plasma donation is a lifeline, especially when fewer people donate during this season,” said Bassi. “This drive was our way of giving back.”

The event was so successful that they are doing it again on Tuesday, Dec. 30.

Community members who wish to participate can join Team HelpLinker and visit the Canadian Blood Services website to book an appointment online.