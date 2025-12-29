Kelowna News

Dozens of family members surprise Kelowna grandma for her 80th birthday at Orchard Park

Photo: Jessica Rempel Anne “BaBa” Kuchma is surrounded by family during a surprise 80th birthday celebration at Orchard Park Mall in Kelowna on Dec. 21.

A Kelowna grandmother celebrating a milestone birthday was surprised by dozens of family members during a heartwarming gathering at Orchard Park Shopping Centre — a moment that was later shared in a video posted to Facebook.

Anne Kuchma, affectionately known as “BaBa,” turned 80 on Dec. 21. While she thought she was heading out for a regular day of shopping at her favourite mall, her family had secretly planned a surprise that would bring together multiple generations.

“She turned 80 — December birthdays run in our family,” said granddaughter Jessica Rempel. “She’s originally from Manitoba, but she’s been in Kelowna for 20 years.”

The idea came from one of Kuchma’s grandchildren, who suggested surprising her at Orchard Park — a place BaBa loves to visit.

“We have a group chat with all 20 cousins,” Rempel said. “One of my cousins had seen someone else do something similar and said, ‘Let’s do it at the mall. Baba loves the mall.’”

One by one, family members “randomly” bumped into Kuchma as she walked through her favourite stores, pretending the meetings were coincidental.

“She had no idea we planned it,” Rempel said. “She was just going about her day.”

The experience reminded Kuchma of her younger years.

“She used to live in Dauphin, Manitoba, and as she was walking she goes, ‘Oh, this is just like it was when I lived in Dauphin. I couldn’t shop for anything without running into people I know,’” Rempel said.

In total, more than 25 adults and around 15 children took part in the surprise.

“It was so funny because she still didn’t realize what was happening,” Rempel said. “It took until she had seen all of us. I said, ‘Let’s get a picture,’ and then she goes, ‘Wait, did you guys plan this?’”

The family spent about an hour and a half walking through the mall together before taking a large group photo.

Kuchma has 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren, the majority of whom still live in Kelowna.

The celebration was especially meaningful for the family, as it marked Kuchma’s first major birthday since the passing of her husband a year and a half ago.

“This was extra special,” Rempel said. “She was just so emotional the whole day. Every time she would see us.”