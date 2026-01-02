Kelowna News

On the Street: What are your 2026 New Year’s resolutions?

Setting your resolutions

Cindy White

If you make them, do you keep them?

A Leger poll released shortly before Christmas found that just 24 per cent of Canadians asked will be making New Year’s resolutions.

Castanet went out to find some of those people and ask what they have on their to-do lists for 2026.

Semi-retired foster parent Holly said she tries to make resolutions.

“I just would like to spend more time with the kids that I have worked with,” she said. “I’m out, taking them out skating and hanging out, and I just want to make more time for that.”

For Jasleen and Kara, their goals were to focus on their health and spend more time with the family, while getting organized was top of the list for Obi.

“I think it’s the first step to just improving my life,” she said.

Kate, who was out meeting some friends for a coffee, has set an ambitious goal. “I’m hoping to run a half-marathon,” she said.

A couple from Australia, who laced up skates to try the outdoor rink at Stuart Park, said they achieved their big goal in 2025 by moving to Kelowna.

A survey conducted by Narrative Research last year found that 7 in 10 people had health-related goals, while six in 10 made financial resolutions, and a quarter were going to focus on a hobby.

If you want to weigh in on this topic, email us at [email protected].