Kelowna News

Kelowna woman who taught in Britain for 15 years denied BC teaching certificate

'In Canada, I can't teach'

Photo: Pixabay stock photo British-trainer teacher for 15 years, denied BC teaching certificate.

A woman who was an elementary school teacher in the UK for 15 years is frustrated with the hurdles she faces to practice her profession in B.C.

Sharon Boscoe moved to Kelowna with her family more than four years ago. She would like to teach French Immersion, but has been denied a teaching certificate. To get one, she was told she would have to go back to university.

“I’m a permanent resident in Canada, and I mean, for me, being a teacher was part of the points that allowed me to come to Canada, because, obviously, you get points for your skilled work. So, having many years of experience as a teacher was part of the reason why I was able to gain enough points to get to Canada, yet now that I’m in Canada, I can’t teach,” explained Boscoe.

She accepted that she would have to go through the accreditation process. She submitted all her required documents, including University certificates and transcripts. That’s why she was so surprised when her evaluation results said she was not eligible, even on a temporary basis, while she brushed up on Canadian studies.

Instead, she was told she needed 15 more university credits.

“However, the real shock is that the credits don't need to be in any specific area; you can choose from a list of hundreds of courses, none of which are related to teaching, just to tick the box for extra credits,” said Boscoe.

“It basically means I would have to go back to university for about two years, and not quite do it all again, but it would almost be worth just starting again, because nobody’s going to do this. No one who’s been a teacher for 15 years is going to go back to university with undergraduates and do six credits of English, three credits of math, three credits of science, three credits of Canadian studies,” said Boscoe.

She was told she could challenge the results. That prompted her to write a letter to the director of certification.

“I said, this is my stance on it – I think this is probably one of the reasons why you have a shortage of teachers. Because as a working parent, which a lot of teachers are, they’re not just going to do this. They’re not going to go back to university and study for another several years for something which they’re already qualified to do and have done for many years.”

Adding to her frustration was that many of the credit courses listed have nothing to do with teaching.

“You’re literally looking at a piece of paper that somebody may have gotten 10, 15, 20 years ago, and in the interim, they’ve been a teacher for all that time, but that’s not taken into account,” said Boscoe. “It’s taken into account that you didn’t do three additional credits of English composition and literature when you were 22, but now that you’re 40, that matters. And it just means that people aren’t doing it.

I’ve spoken to loads of people. I’ve been on Facebook groups to try and find people in this situation. Everybody’s just said, we didn’t bother.”

Castanet contacted the Ministry of Education and Childcare about Boscoe’s situation. The ministry said the BC Teachers’ Council – an independent body made up of educators and education partners – sets the teacher certification requirements for the province.

“The Teacher Regulation Branch (TRB) can only issue certificates based on those requirements,” said the ministry.

The ministry said approximately 85 per cent of the over 1,900 international applicants in 2025 qualified to receive a teaching certificate. It did not say what happened to the other 15 per cent.

Boscoe said it’s not just foreign-trained teachers facing hurdles to practice in B.C. It’s people in many other professions. In her email to the director of education, she pointed out that the International Credentials Recognition Act, which came into effect in 2024, was supposed to remove barriers for internationally trained professionals, including teachers.

“So, I said I would appreciate an explanation as to how this new act is actually working, because it doesn’t seem to be working very well. And I did get a response that basically said, this is the rule, this is what I’ve got to stick to.”

She also questions Canada’s targeted pathway for permanent residency.

“You can come to Canada based on the points that you’ve got from being a teacher, but once you get here, you can’t teach, unless you go back to university?” said Boscoe.

“It’s almost like, 'Here, come to Canada, we want you, but oh, now you have to spend a whole bunch of money in Canada.'”