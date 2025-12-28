Kelowna News

Kelowna couple lost home in fire just weeks after wife diagnosed with cancer

Home of 20 years destroyed

Photo: GoFundMe Elaine and Chuck Staton lost their home in a fire on Dec. 20, 2025.

A Kelowna neighbourhood is rallying around a couple who lost everything in a house fire earlier this month.

Chuck and Elaine Staton had lived at their home in the 1300 block of Orchard Drive for 20 years before it went up in flames on Dec. 20. Elaine said it happened so fast she didn’t even have time to grab her purse.

“I was home at the time. Everybody was home,” she said.

“I opened up the back door, and I saw the flames shooting up in the carport, and I slammed the back door. I grabbed my cell phone, I dialled 911, got through to fire, grabbed my cat, just yelled for everybody to get out, and we all went out the front door.”

The couple had two tenants who are also seniors. Both of them are currently living in hotels. Chuck and Elaine have been taken in by neighbour Donna Ouimet, who has been friends with the couple for several years.

She and other people in the close-knit community have pitched in with clothing and other supplies while the couple works to get back on their feet.

Ouimet’s daughter Brigette Newell, started a GoFundMe.

“Their home, their belongings, their sense of security, gone in an instant. They also have a cat, Sobey, who was saved from the fire and is with them now,” wrote Newell on the GoFundMe page.

Right now, the main focus of the fundraiser is to purchase a car for the Statons, who also lost their vehicles in the fire.

Unfortunately, Elaine said her insurance had lapsed. She had been distracted lately after being diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. She needs the vehicle to go for treatment. Her first oncology appointment is scheduled for Dec. 31.

“I’m here with Donna but I can only pull on her so much, so I’ll definitely be looking for rides,” said Elaine.

Despite everything that has happened, the couple want to rebuild their home on the same property in what Elaine said is an amazing neighbourhood.

“We’ve been given so many little gift card and clothing has arrived, and cards. You know, just so much.”

Even her former co-worker at Village at Mill Creek took up a collection.

“I’m just so choked up right now talking about it. It’s been really….The generosity of the neighbourhood has been outstanding.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe for the Statons here.