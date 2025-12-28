Kelowna News

Brief blast of cold in Okanagan, Thompson

Photo: City of Kelowna The cold weather didn't stop skaters from enjoying the ice at Stuart Park in Kelowna on Saturday afternoon.

A bitter wind is blowing through the Thompson-Okanagan, but it won’t last long.

Temperatures are the coldest they’ve been so far this winter in Kelowna, where the temperature will dip to -10 C overnight, but it’s the wind chill that is really having an impact.

At Kelowna International Airport, the wind chill hit -14 C on Saturday afternoon. Environment Canada meteorologist Louis Kohanyi said he expects the winds to continue into this evening, before easing overnight.

-10 C or colder is often the temperature that triggers a level-2 extreme cold weather response by the City of Kelowna. Under a level 2, warming buses can be activated to offer protection to those living on the streets, but it’s unclear if the buses will be activated tonight.

In Vernon, the wind chill is forecast to reach -12 C this evening, before improving slightly overnight. Penticton’s wind chill will hover near -10 C this evening.

In Kamloops, it’s especially biting. A wind chill of -18 C is forecast to linger overnight.

After a warmer-than-normal start to winter, this sudden dip well below freezing feels particularly bone-chilling.

Kohanyi said temperatures will start to warm back up near seasonal normals tomorrow, with forecast highs near -5 C in Kelowna and Vernon, -2 C in Penticton and -6 C in Kamloops.