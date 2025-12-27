Kelowna News

Downtown Kelowna Friends of Dorothy Lounge sold

Photo: Madison Reeve Friends of Dorothy Lounge in Kelowna will be under new ownership in 2026.

A new year will bring new blood to a popular downtown Kelowna lounge.

Friends of Dorothy announced on social media that the Okanagan’s first 2SLGBTQ+ nightclub is changing hands.

“As we move toward the end of 2025, we want to share a meaningful update with our community,” reads an Instagram post on Boxing Day.

“Friends of Dorothy Kelowna has been sold, and December 31, 2025, will mark the final day of business under the current ownership. We’re just shy of six incredible years, and what a journey it has been — filled with drag brilliance, chosen family, late nights, and so much queer joy.”

The post goes on to say that the priority of the establishment, located near the corner of Lawrence Avenue and Water Street, will continue to be protecting and nurturing a “queer space” in Kelowna.

The outgoing owners thanked staff, performers, regulars and everyone who supported the business.

“Your support over the years has shaped this space into what it became, and we’re endlessly grateful. We hope you’ll join us in this final week to celebrate the artists, the memories, and the community that made Dorothy’s feel like home.”

The post said that over the coming week, more details will be shared about the new ownership and the vision ahead.