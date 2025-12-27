Kelowna News

Kelowna realtor runs ultra-marathon to help senior dogs in need

Photo: Instagram/maxmills.yyc Max Mills ran 80 kilometres continuously to raise money for Fletcher's Keep Senior Dog Foundation

A Kelowna-area realtor had a special treat for the holidays for a charity that helps aging canines in need.

Max Mills donated more than $6,400 to Fletcher’s Keep Senior Dog Foundation before Christmas. He raised the money by running an indoor 80-kilometre treadmill ultra-marathon.

“We are a very small charity, completely volunteer-run, so this kind of support is truly overwhelming,” said Anita Dunford, founder and executive director of the foundation. “Max’s extraordinary run will directly help senior dogs stay with the people they love - and in somecases, it’s the difference between a family staying together or being torn apart.”

Mills described the run as the toughest physical feat he’s ever taken on.

“There were definitely injuries along the way, moments where I questioned why I signed up for this,” Mills said. “But knowing it was for senior dogs who are often overlooked and need help — dogs that might otherwise be surrendered or suffer — kept me going.”

His $6,434 donation is the largest in the history of Fletcher’s Keep, which was recently granted registered charity status. It will help the organization support more senior dogs and their humans, and, in the long term, secure land for a future senior dog hospice and retirement home.