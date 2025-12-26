Kelowna News

Kelowna woman brings back Boxing Day ‘Free Hugs’ tradition to honour loved ones

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman who has endured profound loss in recent years is giving something back to her community — one hug at a time.

Monique Saebels is bringing back her Free Hugs Boxing Day tradition, happening on Boxing Day at the sails fountain in downtown Kelowna.

Saebels, along with a group of friends, is offering free hugs between 1 and 3 p.m.

The tradition was originally created in memory of Wayne Cobb, a motorcyclist killed in a collision in 2010.

Saebels, a longtime friend of Cobb’s, says this year’s event also honours her mother, Louisa “Nicole” Saebels, who was killed in a car crash in February at the intersection of Highway 33 and Highway 97.

“We had just celebrated her 89th birthday,” Saebels said, describing her mother as deeply involved in the community and “a big hugger.”

Nicole’s death came less than a year after both women were displaced from their home at Hadgraft Wilson Place, forced to move after structural concerns tied to nearby construction. Saebels says the months that followed were some of the hardest of her life.

“It was devastating,” she said. “And honestly, I need the hugs today just as much as the people who will stop by.”

Saebels says the event is about connection, remembrance and kindness — values shared by both her mother and her late friend Wayne Cobb.

Anyone looking for a moment of warmth and human connection is invited to stop by the sails, where Bernard Ave. and Abbott Street meet, Friday afternoon.