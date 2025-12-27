RDCO offers yearly Christmas tree disposal option
Chip that Christmas tree
Looking to dispose of your Christmas tree?
The Regional District of Central Okanagan has a practical option that helps the environment at the same time.
The RDCO invites Central Okanagan residents to drop off natural Christmas trees to one of their Chip It locations until Jan. 31, 2026.
Trees are chipped and composted into GlenGrow, which is available at the Glenmore Landfill.
Before drop-off, residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, plastic bags and other materials used for transporting trees, as these items interfere with the composting process and contaminate the final product.
Trees can be dropped off at several locations, including:
Kelowna
- Cook Road Boat Launch
- Ben Lee Park (Houghton Road lot)
- Glenmore Landfill (2710 John Hindle Dr.) - Open daily 7:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Closed December 25, 26 and January 1. Maximum three trees; loads must be tarped
West Kelowna & Peachland
- Westside Recycling Centre (2640 Asquith Road) - Open Friday to Monday, 7:30 a.m.–3:50 p.m. Closed December 25 & January 1
Lake Country
- Jack Seaton Park (1950 Camp Road)
Trees can also be cut into small pieces and placed in yard waste carts when collection resumes March 2, 2026 (maximum 5 cm diameter, 1 metre long).
Click here for more information on tree chipping or holiday recycling.
