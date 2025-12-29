Kelowna News

Kelowna's mayor looks back at a busy 2025

Madison Reeve

While housing development in Kelowna slowed in 2025 after the record-setting years of 2021 through 2023, that doesn’t mean building ground to a halt.

Far from it.

But the focus is infrastructure.

The City of Kelowna recently approved its first $1 billion budget which has a heavy focus on infrastructure spending in 2026.

During a year-end interview, Mayor Tom Dyas talked about the decision to go heavy on infrastructure spending both this year and moving forward in 2026.

“There has been a lot of advancement with a lot of projects, but this was a key priority for council,” said Dyas.

“When we first came into office in 2022, we were very specific in establishing what our priorities were and what our action items were.”

And, with changes to the way to city’s budget was prepared, Dyas said they were able to come up with a formula to pay for the infrastructure while keeping taxes at a reasonable level.

“The difference is through the city manager and the financial office, they took a look at our financial picture and changed the way we advance projects into service-based budgeting.

“Going through that process, they were able to allocate what percentage of liability we carry now, where are our assets at this particular point in time, what percentage of taxation goes into a budget, what grants and other fees go into a budget, and in doing that they were able to establish a plan which allowed us to accomplish that growth not only this year but in future years, and working on stabilizing what our actual tax increases would be in that three-and-a-half to five per cent range.

“It goes to planning while at the same time we are in front of the provincial government, we are in front of the federal government and saying if you want communities to grow, if you want more housing to happen, we need to have consistent, regular infrastructure capital to assist us.”

What Dyas is most proud of

“Recognizing we established a track to run on with these priorities and staying on that track. Not hearing the last voice you heard and changing your mind but recognizing there is an overall value to the community to advance infrastructure, to look at bringing more events to this city, to recognize the importance of considering what other economic considerations can we bring here. Do we need to ensure we advance the east lands of the airport.

“I look at the CCMAs for example. The excitement of having a national event like that come to our community and when they were leaving they said can't we just hold it here every year and make it easy for everybody. Just the way the community responded, and I believe 2026 will be like that too. We have some amazing events coming and I believe there will be a lot of pride once we carry those through.”

Regrets

“I don't have a lot of regrets. If I had to focus on one it's that we weren't able to advance more of the legislation around repeat offenders. We're getting close and we've met with Attorney General Fraser and Attorney General Sharma and we've done a lot of work but we weren't able to see that bill come through yet. That would be one.

“The other that we are still working on is the mandatory compassionate care. I truly believe that when we look at the small number of individuals affecting this community, we need to find a way for them to be dealt with.

“Is it through more Crown prosecutors or is it that type of care to give them a better path forward? We are still working on that but I wish we were able to accomplish them in 2025.”

Run for re-election

“It's common knowledge last February I had a health situation and what I said is I would give myself one year. I am feeling very good. I am extremely grateful but I said I would myself one year.

“That would be sometime around March and I truly need to have that period of time.

“But a lot of this is not up to me, it's up to the community. The community will decide on who will be best to take on that leadership role in the future.”