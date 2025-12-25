Kelowna News

Community partnerships make Christmas special for Central Okanagan children

Making Christmas special

Photo: Contributed Lee Evans from Waste Management delivers 36 new bicycles and helmets to the Salvation Army for their Christmas Gifts of Hope program.

The Central Okanagan Salvation Army says its grateful for three community partnerships that came together to support local children and families in need.

The Westbank Lions Club and the Okanagan Mission Lions Club joined forces to donate $3,600 toward brand-new pajamas, ensuring that every child will receive a new, cozy pair to wear on Christmas morning.

Waste Management, meanwhile, donated 36 new bicycles and helmets, bringing joy, excitement, and safe outdoor fun to dozens of children this holiday season.

In addition, local schools united in a cereal drive that collected more than 2,000 boxes of cereal, guaranteeing that every child will enjoy a fun and festive breakfast on Christmas morning.

“Last year, we served over 1,500 local children and teens. This year, we surpassed that number, helping ensure over 2,000 children wake up to something special on Christmas morning,” said Salvation Army Captain Jennifer Henson.

“Thank you to all the staff and volunteers who set up two toy rooms, one in West Kelowna and one in Kelowna. Thank you to our amazing communities for filling those toy stores. Our toy rooms were open for three weeks, blessing local families.”

While the community response has been overwhelming, the Salvation Army Okanagan Central has not yet reached their Christmas campaign fundraising goal.

Their iconic Christmas Kettle campaign has ended, but donations are accepted until Dec. 31 and can be made in person at one of their three office locations, by calling 250-860-2329, or by visiting the Salvation Army’s website.

“The need across the region continues to grow” says the Salvation Army’s community engagement and resource manager, Lenetta Parry “funds raised during the Christmas season are vital to supporting valuable programming throughout the year.”

“All donations stay local and every donation, no matter the amount, makes a lasting impact. We are here to help at Christmas and all year long.”