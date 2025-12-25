Kelowna News

Kelowna business owner reaching breaking point after dousing dumpster fire

'It's never been this brutal'

Photo: Esther Moore Another Kelowna businessperson dealing with random fires.

Another Kelowna business owner says she is fed up with fires and some of the other issues she says have gotten worse over the years.

"I used to work downtown, so there's nothing I haven't seen. It's just never been this brutal. And I live in the North End by about seven shelters. So I get it from every single freaking side. I can't go anywhere," Esther Moore says.

Moore says she has several business interests around Kelowna that she is responsible for. Wednesday morning, Christmas Eve, she shared a photo of a fire outside of a dumpster in the industrial area off Leckie Road.

"Fires being started is also a big issue near the foot of Dilworth. Three nights in a row. Besides the cleanup, the bins are constantly broken into for cardboard and garbage. Small businesses [are] being ignored everywhere," says Moore.

The vandalism has cost the business $500 to install a surveillance camera and another $1,500 for a broken window at another location.

"We know we're not going to catch anybody, but we're trying to figure out what they're doing and trying to find a way to prevent it," Moore says.

"We probably go through a pack of locks every couple weeks. They rip the cardboard out. They haul it away. They start a fire outside ... that was new for us."

Moore says the City of Kelowna has removed most of the trees along the creek to improve visibility, but she still feels like not enough is being done.

"I've lived in Kelowna for so long. Grew up as a teenager. I work downtown and live downtown. I love downtown. I've never been scared of being downtown, but now I'm starting to get a little scared of being downtown," Moore says.

She says, in her opinion, the homeless and crime situation in Kelowna has only gotten worse, and she doesn't feel the new tiny homes are helping.

"Oh, 100 per cent it has not gotten better. Just from my own personal perspective, these tiny homes, I have yet to see anything happen that's positive out of that," she says.

"You keep building it. They keep coming. I have empathy. All these people belong to a family. They are all human beings. But I think those people need to go back to their communities.

"If they're from Manitoba, go back to your community in Manitoba. It's easier to rally around those people than somebody who is just a stranger from wherever. I don't think it's up to you or me to support some random person from wherever."