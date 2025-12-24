Spend Christmas morning skiing with Santa at Big White
Take some turns with Santa
If you're looking for something fun to do Christmas morning, consider skiing with Santa at Big White.
"After his global gift-giving journey, Santa’s favourite way to relax is carving turns at Big White Ski Resort—and you’re invited to join the fun," says a social media post from Big White.
Skiers will be gathering in front of the Big Chair in the Village at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate Christmas Day with the jolly one.
Everyone is invited to cruise down Sun Run and then afterwards, follow along to Santa’s Workshop where his cheerful elves will be waiting with warm hot chocolate and a variety of tasty toppings.
"Cozy up, snap a photo, and soak in the holiday spirit before hitting the slopes for a memorable Christmas Day adventure," says the post.
According to Environment Canada meteorologist Ken Dosanj, ski hills will start to see a bit more snow.
"For the higher terrain, it will be snow, but it's not going to be super intense or super heavy at this point. There's no large-scale system moving through the area that's going to be providing any sort of heavy snow for the region," says Dosanj.
